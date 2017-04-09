Mill Valley fourth, De Soto fifth at Timberwolves Invitational

— Mill Valley junior Jaz Schwegman is always up for a challenge, and she rose to the occasion in each of her races this past week.

After winning the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly to lead the Jaguars to a first-place finish on Thursday at the Emporia Invitational, Schwegman mixed things up with her events on Saturday at the Timberwolves Invitational at Blue Valley Southwest by coasting to a victory in the 500-yard freestyle.

"My favorite event is either the 100 fly or the 500 just because they are both things that most people are too scared to try," Schwegman said. "I loved the mental aspect of knowing that I can do that."

Schwegman and the Jaguars placed fourth on Saturday at BV Southwest, and Mill Valley junior had plenty of help from her teammates. Junior Jordan Robinson clocked in at 2:15.60 to win the 200-yard freestyle, and freshman Allison Godfrey posted a state-qualifying time of 1:06.88 to place first in the 100-yard butterfly.

Godfrey is one of Mill Valley's standout freshmen who have made an immediate impact on the varsity level. The Jaguar freshmen played a big role in Mill Valley's second-place finishes in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays.

"They kind of make the team, honestly. At first I was worried for this year because most of our state qualifiers from last year are gone now. With the freshmen, they make up over half of our varsity and they all have qualified for something at state. They just make the team better."

Robinson and Godfrey were joined by freshmen Hannah Davie and Kayla Teasley in the 200 free relay, as the Jaguars clocked in with a state-qualifying time of 1:53.54. The Jaguars' 400 free relay team of Schwegman, Godfrey, Teasley and sophomore Celia Kistner also posted a state-qualifying time of 4:03.00.

"Honestly, it was just so exciting. I feel like this has been our best year yet," Schwegman said. "I feel like we have so many good freshmen, and everyone is improving a lot. I think it's just a good omen for state this year, too."

De Soto finishes fifth

Finishing right behind the Jaguars in the team standings was De Soto. The Wildcats were led by senior Gabrielle Mallozzi, who placed second in the 100-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke.

Mallozzi finished in just under a minute in the 100 free with a time of 59.69.

"A 59 was what I wanted to go," Mallozzi said. "I'd definitely like to drop it down a little bit more before state, but my goal for today was to place in the top three. I was pretty happy with it."

The De Soto senior said after the 100 free that her main goal of the meet was still to qualify for state in the 100 back. She did just that with a time of 1:07.90.

"This season is by far my best season so far," said Mallozzi, who has also qualified for state in the 50 free and each of the Wildcats' relay teams.

Mallozzi was far from being the only Wildcat to notch a personal-best in one of her events on Saturday. For the second straight meet, junior Haley Dalrymple broke her own school record in the 100-yard butterfly.

"It's so exciting. I love watching everybody break their times because some people don't have multiple school records, so it's been more exciting for them," Mallozzi said. "I love after the race when we're all jumping up and down and we're all really excited."