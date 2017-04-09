SJA softball swept by Aquinas in long-awaited season opener

— Inclement weather wreaked havoc on several area spring sports teams' schedules over the past two weeks — especially the St. James Academy and St. Thomas Aquinas softball squads.

Both teams took the field full of excitement for their respective, long-awaited season openers on Friday. It was Aquinas that came away in an even better mood after sweeping St. James, 8-4 and 5-1, in its Pink Out doubleheader.

While the result wasn't what St. James softball coach Kerri Elstun had hoped for, it did not diminish her and her players' excitement too much from finally being able to start the season.

"We had 35 practices already with the last week and a half being inside," Elstun said. "So it was nice to get out and just play some ball to see how the girls have progressed in the past few weeks."

The Thunder struggled to get things going at the plate in Game 1 against Aquinas starting pitcher Bailey Zuniga. The Saints' ace did not allow a baserunner the first time through the order, but the Thunder made some adjustments in their second and third plate appearances.

Seniors Abie Bishop and Margo Walters led off the fourth inning with back-to-back singles. Katie Coens moved Bishop and Walters into scoring position with a groundout out to short, but Zuniga bounced back with strikeouts of Page Mindedahl and Hope Dedrick to get out of the inning unscathed.

Bishop credited the Thunder's threat to getting their timing down compared to their first at-bats. However, the Saints made the Thunder pay for not cutting into the lead, as they scored twice in the home half of the inning to go up 7-0.

The Thunder did not go down without a fight, though. In the top of the sixth, Bishop, Walters and Coens drew walks to open the frame. Mindedahl and Dedrick came through with back-to-back RBI singles to put the Thunder on the board, and St. James scored two more runs on an Aquinas error to cut the deficit to 7-4.

"Abie and Margo are very important at the top of the lineup," Elstun said. "They put the ball in play, and they've got some speed. We've got eight seniors on this team, so they're really good leaders to be up there."

While the Thunder started to get their bats going in the sixth, luck was not on their side of the rest of Game 1 and the majority of Game 2. The Thunder were the victims of some dazzling defense from the Saints. Another RBI single from Mindedahl accounted for the Thunder's lone run in Game 2.

"You've just got to shake those off. They're good hits," Walters said. "You've just got to keep hitting the same way. Nothing is wrong with it."

The Saints grabbed a 3-0 in the first inning of Game 2, but Haley Luna came on in relief of Coens in the third inning to keep the Thunder within striking distance. Luna held the Saints to two runs on five hits over four innings, while striking out six and walking two.

"Haley is very deceiving. Her windup isn't very powerful, but her release is," Elstun said. "She throws the batters off, and I was very impressed with her first outing. This is her first outing as a varsity pitcher, so she did great."

Next of the schedule for St. James is a doubleheader with Blue Valley Southwest, which will start at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Mid America Sports Complex.