SMNW’s Chitwood tosses no-hitter in 17-0 win over Lawrence High

Shawnee Mission Northwest pitcher Nic Chitwood needed just 31 pitches to throw three no-hit innings in the Cougars' 17-0 run-rule victory over Lawrence High on Saturday at LHS.

The Cougars were firing on all cylinders at the plate with three runs in the first, nine in the second and five in the fifth.

Alex Rice and Jake Snider both went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Dylan Nedved, Josh Mitchell and George Specht also had two hits apiece. Zach Reeder and Austin Bell paced the Cougars by scoring three runs each.

The Cougars (5-2) will play SM West at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3&2.