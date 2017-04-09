St. James golf teams up with Aquinas to win inaugural Kansas Catholic Cup

One of St. James Academy's biggest rivals helped the Thunder boys golf team come away with a win on Saturday at Emporia Golf Course.

In the inaugural Kansas Catholic Cup, St. James and St. Thomas Aquinas topped Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Bishop Carroll, 9 1/2 to 7 1/2.

The six golfers for St. James were Will Wilk, Connor Plattner, Jordan Kils, Grant Eaton, Joe Duggan and Christian Kaufman, and they were joined by Aquinas' Zack Toussaint, Jared Loomis, Cannon Miller, Andrew Cunningham, Jacke Seiler and Patrick Prange.

The competition consisted of 27 holes — nine of four-ball, nine of alternate-shot match play and nine of Stableford match play.

The Thunder and Saints trailed, 3 1/2 to 2 1/2 after the nine holes of four-ball. Kaufman/Prange defeated Carroll's Mark Towey/Kapaun's Dawson Pennington, 1 up, and Eaton/Cunningham topped Carroll's Carson Towey/Ben Spicer, 2 up. Klis/Miller and Carrol's Grant Gooch/Kapaun's Brian Moore finished all square.

St. James and Aquinas seized control during the nine holes of alternative-shot match play. Klis/Eaton and Miller/Cunningham defeated Gooch/Carter Towey and Moore/Spicer, 1 up. Duggan/Kaufman and Seiler/Prange defeated Carroll's Tyler Gatley/Mark Towey and Steiner/Pennington, 2&1.

The Kansas City team finished off the Wichita schools with a strong start to the Stableford match play. Wilk/Touissant defeated Carroll's Luke Brugman/Kapaun's Jack Baker, 2&1, Plattner/Loomis coasted past Carroll's Austin Wilbert/Kapaun's Ben Samway, 4&3, and Klis/Miller triumphed over Gooch/Moore, 3&2.

Kaufman/Prange were 2 up thru 5 on Mark Towey/Pennington, but the Thunder and Saints had already earned the necessary 9 1/2 points to win before they finished.