Tennis roundup: De Soto wins third straight tournament; SJA second at Maize South

The De Soto tennis team kept on rolling Friday with a first-place finish at the Topeka Hayden tournament.

De Soto's No. 1 and 2 singles players, Jackson Allman and Simon Couch, won their respective brackets, and Noah Wilson and Evan Sullivan claimed the No. 2 doubles title. Kyler Gish and Nathan Kowynia placed second at No. 1 doubles.

The first-place finish at Hayden marked the Wildcats' third win of the week.

The Wildcats also won three out of the four brackets on Thursday at the Paola quad. Gish and Kowynia were victorious at No. 1 doubles, and Tait Theel and Matt Minter earned gold at No. 2 doubles. Garrett Euler was the No. 2 singles champ for the Wildcats, and Allman took second at No. 1 singles.

De Soto started the week with a first-place finish at Highland Park quad on Monday.

St. James second at Maize South

St. James junior Isaac Howes led the Thunder to second place at the Maize South tournament on Friday.

Howes won the No. 2 singles bracket, and Trey Niesen and Camden Chastain took third at No. 2 doubles.

The Thunder will travel south again on Monday to resume the Arkansas City tournament. Howes and Adam Burke will be playing for seventh and ninth, respectively, in singles play, while Cole Leiffer and Anthony Abraham will go for ninth in doubles.