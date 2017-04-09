Thunder tumble against Saints, 3-0

— The St. James Academy girls soccer team was already extremely familiar with St. Thomas Aquinas, but the Thunder have seen a lot of the Saints after playing them Friday night for the second time in six days.

After falling to Aquinas in the third-place match of the Bob Durig MO-KAN Challenge on April 1, the Thunder tumbled against the Saints again, 3-0, in Friday's Pink Out game.

The Saints took a 1-0 lead into the break after a goal from Marge Pigott in the 29th minute. Aquinas broke the match open early in the first half, though, with a goal from Hallie Klanke in the 47th minute and Madison Janky in the 56th.

"They're a good team, so it's two games against a good team regardless of if it's the same team or not. There is some familiarity there," St. James coach Mark Twellman said. "We played a good first half. We dropped one goal with about 10 minutes left, and then they just kept pouring it on. They've got a lot of good players that got a lot of shots on goal, and they put two more in in the second half."

Twellman was pleased with the play of backup goalie Jennifer Matthews, who has filled in for an injured Emily Miller. Matthews fended off a number of other scoring chances from the Saints, who had the ball in their attacking third for most of the second half.

"Jenny Matthews has stepped in huge for us. Emily, our starting goalie, has been down with a strained hip flexor," Twellman said. "It's tough for her to sit out this game, especially her last Pink Out as a senior. Kudos to Jenny. She's stepped up big. I wish we could have put up a better game in front of her, but she played really well."

The freshman goalkeeper also had seven saves in the Thunder's 1-1 tie against Bishop Miege on Tuesday.

"We played well. We defended well. It was tough to give up a goal," Twellman said. "I think we could have gotten out there with a shutout, but we gave up a counterattack and they scored. But I liked the way we battled back and were able to tie that game up. Miege is always well-disciplined, so it's tough to get a goal on them."

After the tie against the Stags and loss to the Saints, the Thunder are 1-3-1 on the season. St. James will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Valley Southwest.

"The biggest things is getting more movement out of our forwards — being able to get the ball to their feet behind the opponent's back line," Twellman said. "Right now, we're just not getting those balls forward. We're defending a whole lot and just not able to transition out of that."