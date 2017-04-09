Two killed, seven others injured in crash with tree

— Lenexa Police are investigating after an attempted traffic stop led to a crash that killed two teenagers and left seven others injured.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez of the Lenexa Police department says, "at approximately 4:35 a.m. a Lenexa patrol officer observed a vehicle traveling in the 15700 block of West 87th Street with its lights off."

"The officer lost sight of the vehicle and turned off his emergency equipment, disregarding the traffic stop," Chavez said. "A short time later the officer came upon the vehicle which was wrecked into a tree at 80th Street and Maurer."

Recorded scanner audio indicates that the officer attempted to make a traffic stop a white Mitsubishi Galant near 85th Street and Maurer Road. The officer can be heard telling his dispatcher that the vehicle is "blacked out," or driving without any lights. The officer reported the Galant was driving "about 80" miles per hour.

Seconds later a supervisor can be heard asking the officer for an update on speeds, the officer replies, "I'm at 50, they're going about 90."

The supervisor then tells the officer to "disregard." The officer found the car crashed with multiple people trapped inside less than a minute later.

The Lenexa Fire Department and Johnson County Med-Act responded to the scene and reported nine people were inside the car. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, three were transported to area hospitals in critical condition and four others had minor injuries.

Chavez confirms the two deceased were 13 and 15 years old males, one of which was the driver of the vehicle.

Lenexa Police continue to investigate and have not released any additional information.

