Four arrested in weekend DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint

Shawnee Police and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office conducted a DUI and Driver's License Checkpoint late Friday into early Sunday morning.

The checkpoint was open from 11 p.m. until 1 a.m.. During that time 66 vehicles entered the lane. The checkpoint was conducted in the westbound lanes of West 67th Street at Gum Springs Park, between Nieman Road and Quivira Road.

Officers gave six people field sobriety tests. Of those tested, two were arrested for DUI. One person was arrested for transporting an open container of alcohol. Officers issued citations to three people for driver's license violations.

Police were assisted by volunteers from Shawnee's Citizens Police Academy.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch.