Baseball roundup: Maranatha blanks Barstow; Mill Valley tops Gardner-Edgerton

Maranatha Christian Academy's baseball team started and finished strong in its 10-0 run-rule victory over Barstow (Mo.) on Monday.

The Eagles scored four runs in the first to set the tone early, and put up five in the fifth to put the Knights away.

Greyson Wiley went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored to lead the Eagles. Jordan Linderer and Nate Raydo both went 2-for-3 with and RBI and two runs scored.

Brett Perry held the Knights to one hit over three innings while striking out six and walking two. Michael Goodwin struck out two in two scoreless innings of relief.

Maranatha (4-3) will play again at 4:30 p.m. today at the Mid America Sports Complex against Heritage Christian.

Mill Valley 8, Gardner-Edgerton 2

Mill Valley completed a season sweep of Gardner-Edgerton with an 8-2 victory over the Blazers.

Brady Garrison jump-started the Jaguars with a sacrifice fly in the first and a two-RBI single in third to give Mill Valley a 3-0 lead. Luke Sosaya drove Garrison in with an RBI double, and later scored on a passed ball to push Mill Valley's lead to 5-0.

Sosaya went 3-for-4 with two doubles to pace the Jaguars' 10-hit attack.

Jack Blancarte got the win for the Jaguars after holding the Blazers to two runs on four hits over five innings. Blancarte struck out three and walked one. Hunter Paxton tossed two hitless innings in relief.

Mill Valley (4-1) will play Blue Valley West at 5 p.m. today at 3&2.

Bishop Miege 9, St. James 6, 8 innings

For the second time in four days, St. James Academy and Bishop Miege went down to the wire, but this time it was the Stags who prevailed with a 9-6 victory.

The Thunder (3-3) battled back to tie the game twice after facing a three-run deficit, but they were not able to do it a third time in the eighth inning to keep the game going.

Miege scored single runs in the first, second and third before the Thunder pulled even with a three-spot in the fourth. Nick Modrcin put the Thunder on the board with an RBI single before Zac Storm drove in Lucas Scheele and Andrew Taylor with a base hit to center.

The Stags went back in front with three runs in the top of the seventh, but the Thunder answered with three in the home half of the inning to stay alive. Storm scored on a passed ball to pull the Thunder within one, and Derek Ripp tied it up with a two-RBI single.

The Thunder hurt themselves, though, with two errors in the top of the eighth, and couldn't recover.

St. James will play next against Blue Valley Southwest at 5 p.m. today at the Mid America Sports Complex.

Belton 12, Shawnee Mission North 0

Shawnee Mission North hung around for five innings, but feel apart in the final two frames in a 12-0 loss to Belton (Mo.).

The Indians trailed, 1-0, at the end of five innings, but Belton broke through for seven runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh.

North couldn't get its offense going, as the Indians were held to four hits. Max Getzlow led the Indians with a double, and Tanner Willmon, Chase Kleinsasser and Travis Wunderlin each had singles.

Brad Barr limited Belton to two runs on two hits, while walking five and striking out three over five innings.

The Indians (0-5) will take on Olathe East at 7 p.m. today at 3&2.