Mill Valley boys tennis pushes past Maranatha

The Mill Valley boys tennis team has set some lofty goals to accomplish by season's end, but the Jaguars are more focused on making the most of each opportunity they have to compete on the court this spring.

The Jaguars have realized that they can't afford to look past any of their opponents, and Maranatha Christian Academy was no exception on Monday.

The experienced Mill Valley team knew that Maranatha's top two players, Daniel Siemers and Aaron Bowlin, would give them tough matches in singles and doubles, and they were right. However, the Jaguars still prevailed for an 8-1 dual victory over the Eagles. The Jaguars won five of the six singles matches and all three doubles matches.

"It's been probably the most fun season I've had so far. It's been the most fun, but we've also worked the hardest," senior Jansen McCabe said. "We've definitely worked the hardest because we're trying to win regionals and place at state. Since we have so many seniors, this is probably our best year to do it."

McCabe jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the No. 2 singles match against Bowlin, but he had to dig deep to get the victory. Bowlin made up the break to pull back within 6-5, but McCabe answered by winning the last two sets to seal the deal.

"What I really focused on is since it's so windy, it's tougher to lob so I was like, 'Let me try to slice it to his backhand, keep it low and see what he does with it,'" McCabe said. "He was just putting it up for me in some good spots for me to really whale on it."

McCabe returned to the court with Parker Billings in the No. 2 doubles match against Will Knight and Andrew Grytsko. The Jaguars came away with an 8-2 victory.

In the No. 1 doubles match, Mill Valley seniors Andrew Bock and Alec Bergeron grabbed a 4-0 lead against Siemers and Bowlin en route to an 8-3 win.

"When you play good players like that, it's no doubt that the start is very important," Bock said. "We did a good job of getting a break, and then I held (serve). We were just feeling good at that point because you can't get down against good players like that."

The doubles victory for Bock and Bergeron moved them to 7-0 on the season.

"That's the best team that we've played," Bock said. "We knew that from just watching them in singles that they were going to be a very good team, and I'm glad we got the win."

Bock and Bergeron handed Siemers and Bowlin their first loss of the season in doubles. Siemers is still undefeated in singles, though, after he held on for an 8-6 victory over Billings.

Siemers' strong serve powered him to a 7-4 lead, but Billings made up the break to cut the deficit to 7-6 and had a chance to force a tiebreak while back on serve. Billings won the first point of the set, but Siemers rattled off three straight to go up 40-15. After Siemers hit a long return to make it 40-30, Billings did the same on the ensuing point to secure the victory for Maranatha's top singles player.

"I just thought that if I don't win this game, then I have to play a tiebreak and I didn't really want to play a tiebreak," Siemers said. "So I forced myself to win the game."

While Siemers and Billings narrowly missed on playing a tiebreaker, Mill Valley senior Spencer Butterfield and Maranatha's Brady Lockwood's No. 5 singles match went the distance and then some. Butterfield outlasted Lockwood, 19-17, in a tiebreaker to win the match, 8-7.

In the other singles matches, Bergeron shut out Grytsko, 8-0; Bock topped Knight, 8-2, and Mill Valley's Drake Brizendine ousted Maranatha's Roland Hou, 8-4. Brizendine and Butterfield also won the No. 3 doubles match by forfeit.