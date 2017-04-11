SMNW softball falls to Free State

— While the first few weeks of the season have been tough on the Shawnee Mission Northwest softball team, coach Anthony Kinney is starting to see some bright spots from the Cougars — especially from his younger players.

The Cougars' youth showed late in their 8-2 loss to Free State on Tuesday, but one of their promising freshmen did her best to keep SM Northwest in it until the late innings.

With former ace Katie Born having graduated last spring, all four pitchers on the Cougars' staff are underclassmen. Freshman Jennaka Bultman was in the circle for the Cougars against the Firebirds, and was able to keep them off-balance with her change up for the better part of four innings. The Cougars took a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the fifth, but the Firebirds scored four runs in the home half of the innings, and added three more in the sixth to seal the deal.

After giving up back-to-back two-out doubles to Dacia Starr and Emma Stanwix in the first, Bultman retired the Firebirds in order in the second. Bultman then wiggled her way out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the third before holding the Firebirds to one hit in the fourth.

"She's getting more confident playing at the varsity high school level, and it's exciting to see a freshman really take control because you never really know if they're going to be ready for the highest competitive level — especially against good teams. We've been right out of the chute here with a very good set of Olathe teams (Olathe East and Olathe South) and Lawrence and Lawrence Free State are solid teams — good-hitting clubs," said Kinney of Bultman. "It's really putting her to the test as a freshman, but for how strong she is mentally and her pitching mechanics, you can't overlook that and just give her a chance. You can only see the positives of it and how she is going to get better with this league and just take control and be able to take care of things."

The one-two punch of Starr and Stanwix proved to be too much for Bultman and the Cougars in the fifth and sixth innings, though. The Free State No. 3 and 4 hitters combined to go 7-for-8 with four doubles and five RBIs, and helped the Firebirds score four runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

It is Kinney's wish that the Cougars will start to build their lineup around junior MaKenzie Cooper like the Firebirds have around Starr — who also hit two 2-run home runs against SM Northwest last year in a 5-4 Free State victory. Cooper gave the Cougars a spark with a two-RBI double to right-center in the top of the third to put SM Northwest up 2-1.

"It was an 0-2 pitch, so I was down in the count, of course," Cooper said. "I was kind of looking for a pitch that I could drive, and I knew they wouldn't pitch me out because I'm a good hitter. I just hit my favorite pitch on the inside corner."

Senior Lucy Coopman and junior Emily Wells added two hits apiece, but it wasn't enough to match the high-powered Free State offense.

"In order to play against these good teams, we're going to need to match up with their hitting. They have solid lineups — one through five, one through six — and we just need these younger kids to be stepping up saying, 'Put me in that key role to hit the fourth spot, the fifth spot and I'll get you runs in,'" Kinney said. "We're looking for line-drive hitters. We're looking for kids that are going to play smart and make a play."

The Cougars (1-4) will be back in action at 6 p.m. today against Olathe North at the Olathe District Activities Complex.