SMNW’s Ghilardi leads area golfers at SM East Invitational

Shawnee Mission Northwest junior C.C. Ghilardi had the low round for the Shawnee-area golfers who competed at the Shawnee Mission East Invitational on Monday at Kansas City Country Club with a score of 78.

Ghilardi tied for 12th place, and SM Northwest sophomore Joe Bultman finished one stroke back of his teammate with a round of 79. Bultman finished in a tie for 14th to help the Cougars to 14th place.

St. James junior Grant Eaton and Mill Valley sophomore Nick Davie also cracked the top 20 with respective rounds of 80 to tie for 18th. Eaton led the Thunder to seventh place in the team standings, while Davie and the Jaguars finished 12th.

Shawnee Mission North senior Will Schneider fired a round of 116 to lead the Indians.