Soccer roundup: Mill Valley rolls past Turner

Ten different players scored for the Mill Valley girls soccer team in the Jaguars' 11-0 win over Turner, Monday.

Madison Irish led the Jaguars with two goals. Haley Freeman, Emerson Kaiser, Lexi Crocker, Adde Hinkle, Lanie Whitehill, Cori Carver, Shyanne Best, Annie Hoog and Emily Munyer netted a goal apiece.

The Jaguars (3-1-1) will host Blue Valley West at 6:30 p.m. today.

De Soto 1, Spring Hill 0

De Soto senior Tanith Beal came through an overtime goal to give the Wildcats a 1-0 victory over Spring Hill, and push their winning streak to six.

Beal scored on an assist from Ashley Panagakis. Taylor Rogers recorded her fourth shutout of the season.

The Wildcats have out-scored their opponents, 20-3, en route to a 6-0-1 start to the season.

De Soto will return to its home field to play Piper at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Maranatha 3, Bishop Seabury 1

Maranatha Christian Academy senior Kayla Crowder found the back of the net twice to propel the Eagles to a 3-1 victory over Bishop Seabury Academy.

Sydney Sneider also scored for the Eagles. All three of the Eagles' goals came in the first half.

The Eagles (3-2) will play next at 5:30 p.m. today at Van Horn.

Olathe Northwest 2, St. James 1

St. James Academy was unable to find a second equalizer in its 2-1 loss to Olathe Northwest.

After the Ravens scored in the fourth minute, the Thunder pulled even in the 26th to tie it up at 1-1. The Ravens claimed the lead right back, though, in the 29th minute, and held the Thunder off the rest of the way.

St. James (1-4-1) will return to Eastern Kansas League play at 6:30 p.m. today at Blue Valley Southwest.