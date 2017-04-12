Baseball roundup: Bramlage throws first no-hitter in St. James history

St. James senior Tanner Bramlage came out on top in a pitcher's duel against Blue Valley Southwest's Patrick McClure on Tuesday, and tossed the first no-hitter in the Thunder's history.

Bramlage and the Thunder edged BV Southwest, 1-0, as the Northwestern Oklahoma A&M signee struck out 13 and only walked one.

St. James senior Davis Ernsdorff scored the lone run of the game in the fourth inning on a passed ball. Ernsdroff and Chase Paquette notched the only two hits for the Thunder off of McClure.

St. James (4-3) will square off against St. Thomas Aquinas at 5 p.m. today.

Cantwell does it all to fuel Mill Valley past BV West

Mill Valley senior pitcher Dawson Cantwell threw a one-hitter on the mound and drove in three at the plate to lead the Jaguars to a 14-0 run-rule victory over Blue Valley West.

After Zach Luchfeld hit a single off of Cantwell in the second, the Mill Valley left-hander retired 10 straight before hitting Brodie Goforth with a pitch in the fifth. Luchfeld and Goforth were the only ones who reached against Cantwell, as he struck out two and walked none.

Cantwell played a key role in Mill Valley's offensive onslaught as well. The Fort Scott Community College commit went 3-for-4 with three runs scored.

Brady Garrison led the Jaguars' 14-hit attack by going 2-for-3 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Luke Sosaya and Quinton Hall both went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Mill Valley (5-1) will host Olathe North at 4 p.m. today.

Maranatha's Burdette tosses one-hitter against Heritage Christian

Maranatha freshman Nate Burdette joined Cantwell in throwing a one-hitter, as he went the distance on the mound in the Eagles' 2-0 win over Heritage Christian.

Burdette struck out eight and walked two en route to his complete game shutout.

The two runs for Maranatha came by the way of an RBI double from Drew Utech in the fourth and an RBI single from Nate Raydo in the fifth. Raydo went 2-for-3 at the dish to lead the Eagles.

Maranatha (5-3) will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Summit Christian at the Mid America Sports Complex.

Nedveds help Cougars' efforts to strike out cancer in win over SM West

It was a special night for Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Dylan Nedved and his step-mother, Angelique Nedved, in the Cougars' 5-1 win over SM West.

Angelique threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Pink Out for Breast Cancer Awareness Night, and Dylan struck out SM West junior Zach Todd to conclude a scoreless seventh inning in the Cougars' fifth straight win. The Hutchinson Community College signee also went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Senior Zach Reeder led the Cougars offensively by going 2-for-3 at the plate.

Josh Flack limited the Vikings to three hits over five scoreless innings to earn the win. Flack struck out eight and walked three.

Northwest (6-2) will take on SM East at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 3&2.

De Soto splits doubleheader against Ottawa

De Soto split its second straight doubleheader — falling in Game 1, 6-2, and winning Game 2, 7-2, against Ottawa.

Conner Mackay struck out eight in the start for the Wildcats in Game 1. Tony Slaughter, Jackson Thaemert, and Ty Kempf had two hits each for De Soto.

Mason Clark led the Wildcats in Game 2 with three RBIs. Nathan Patterson worked on seven walks, as he limited the Cyclones to one earned run on three hits. Patterson struck out six. TJ Pennington notched his second save.

The Wildcats (5-2) will play at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3&2 West against Baldwin.

Olathe East ousts SM North

Dominic Boget ripped an RBI single to account for Shawnee Mission North's lone run in the Indians' 8-1 loss to Olathe East.

Only two of the seven runs allowed by North's Noah Pharis were earned, as the Indians committed six errors. Pharis struck out three and walked two over four frames.

North (0-6) will play Lawrence High at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 3&2.