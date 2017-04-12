Garage door company expands to Shawnee

Entrematic, manufacturer of Amarr garage doors, will expand its Kansas production operations and warehouse space into Shawnee.



To meet a growing demand, the company has leased approximately 70,000 square feet of space in the WestLink Business Center and will produce several models of Amarr garage doors and assemble hardware there.



Entrematic also has existing garage door manufacturing operations in Lawrence and in North Carolina.

The Shawnee location was chosen for its close proximity to Lawrence.

A spokesman for the company stated the Shawnee facility is expected to open this month and it will employee approximately 60 people when at full operational capacity.

The Lawrence plant opened in 1989. It started as a 120,000 square-foot facility with 50 employees.



Today, the plant is approximately 400,000 square feet and employs 800 people.



Information about careers at Entrematic is available at amarr.com/careers.

For more information about the company visit entrematic.us.