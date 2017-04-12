Kindness over hate: Next week’s SevenDays event encourages more interfaith dialogue

Interfaith discussions, blood drives, organ donor registration and a communitywide Faith, Love & Walk are just some of the activities planned for the 2017 SevenDays Make a Ripple, Change the World.

The series of events begins Tuesday and ends April 24.

Now in its third year, SevenDays is an effort to embrace diversity across races, religions and cultures.

SevenDays focuses on overcoming tragedy produced by hatred, bigotry and ignorance.



It continues the healing journey following the murders that took the lives of William Corporon, his grandson Reat Underwood and Teresa LaManno outside of Jewish facilities in April 2014.

The three lost their lives at the hands of a convicted Neo-Nazi gunman.

Sponsored by the Faith Always Wins Foundation and LaManno-Hastings Family Foundation in partnership with several organizations, SevenDays promotes interfaith dialogue by engaging all people to discover commonalities and overcome evil with acts of kindness.

Each of the SevenDays has a theme with special activities and programs associated with them.

These events provide an opportunity for participants to engage in person as well as digitally; the majority of events are free and open to all.

Day One: Love

A celebration with songwriting, kindness essay and button award presentations will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday at The Temple, Congregation B’nai Jehudah, 12320 Nall, Overland Park.

Day Two: Discover

An American Public Square dinner and panel, “Violence, Community and Faith: Connecting the Dots,” will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 19 at the Pierson Auditorium on the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus, 5100 Rockhill Road, Kansas City, Mo.

Reservations are required for the dinner.

Day Three: Others

A keynote presentation, “An Unbroken Bond,” will be featured from 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 20 at the Church of the Resurrection-Wesley Chapel, 13720 Roe, Leawood.

The event, sponsored by Garmin, will feature Edie Lutnick of the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, established after the 911 terror attacks.

Day Four: Connect

There will be blood drives all day on April 21 at all six Community Blood Center locations.

An Hispanic outreach event featuring a talk by Mindy Corporon, “Life: A Good Thing to Give,” about organ donation will be 6:30-9 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 309 Benton Blvd., Kansas City, Mo.

Day Five: Go

A “Lunch and Punch” T.A.K.E. Self Defense Workshop will be 10 a.m. April 22 at the University Academy, 6801 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Mo.

Also, a therapeutic improv workshop, “How Improv breaks down barriers and infuses fun into mental healthcare: a hands on workshop” for youth will be 1-4:45 p.m. at the Church of the Latter Day Saints, 15915 W. 143rd St., Olathe.

Day Six: You

A youth interfaith dinner and workshop will be 5:30-8 p.m. April 23 at Cleveland University, 8205 W. 108th Terrace, Overland Park.

The event will allow students 14-20 to interact and build collaborative efforts of social action.

Day Seven: Onward

The Faith, Love & Walk will be 5:30-8 p.m. April 24.

The event will begin and end at Union Station.

Food trucks will be on site for participants to purchase refreshments.

There will be prewalk activities.

There is a $10 walk participation fee.

Registration is available at givesevendays.org.