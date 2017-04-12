KU organ recital to be held at Hope Lutheran Church next Friday

Students from the Division of Organ and Church Music at the University of Kansas will present an organ recital at 7:30 p.m. April 21 at Hope Lutheran Church, 6308 Quivira Road.

The recital is part of the STAR program at KU which stands for Student Artist Recitals.



The STAR program sends KU organ students out to play recitals on fine organs in the region.



The program played on the Martin Pasi organ at Hope will feature music by Buxtehude, Bach, Mendelssohn and Durufle.