Soccer roundup: Scoring tear continues for MCA’s Crowder; Haley leads SMNW past SME
April 12, 2017
Maranatha senior Kayla Crowder continued her scoring tear with all four of the Eagles' goals in their 4-1 victory over Van Horn.
Crowder found the back of the net twice on Monday in Maranatha's 3-1 win over Bishop Seabury.
Maranatha (4-2) will play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Wyandotte.
Shawnee Mission Northwest 2, SM East 1
Brooke Haley scored twice to fuel the Shawnee Mission Northwest girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory over SM East on Tuesday.
The win over the Lancers pushed the Cougars' winning streak to three games.
Northwest (5-1-1) will square off against Leavenworth at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.
Blue Valley Southwest 2, St. James 0
Two first-half goals for Blue Valley Southwest in a five-minute span doomed St. James in a 2-0 loss to the Timberwolves.
Gracely Briley and Mary Hartweger scored in the 14th and 19 minutes for the Timberwolves.
St. James (1-5-1) will go up against Gardner-Edgerton at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bishop Miege.
Olathe Northwest 2, Shawnee Mission North 0
Shawnee Mission North fell to Olathe Northwest after Mia Haake and Sophia LaTorella scored for the Ravens.
North (1-6) will play again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Free State.
Blue Valley West 5, Mill Valley 0
One night after a big shutout victory over Turner, Mill Valley found itself on the other end of the spectrum after a 5-0 loss to Blue Valley West.
Mill Valley (3-2-1) will play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Schlagle.
