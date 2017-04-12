Soccer roundup: Scoring tear continues for MCA’s Crowder; Haley leads SMNW past SME

Maranatha senior Kayla Crowder continued her scoring tear with all four of the Eagles' goals in their 4-1 victory over Van Horn.

Crowder found the back of the net twice on Monday in Maranatha's 3-1 win over Bishop Seabury.

Maranatha (4-2) will play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Wyandotte.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 2, SM East 1

Brooke Haley scored twice to fuel the Shawnee Mission Northwest girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory over SM East on Tuesday.

The win over the Lancers pushed the Cougars' winning streak to three games.

Northwest (5-1-1) will square off against Leavenworth at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

Blue Valley Southwest 2, St. James 0

Two first-half goals for Blue Valley Southwest in a five-minute span doomed St. James in a 2-0 loss to the Timberwolves.

Gracely Briley and Mary Hartweger scored in the 14th and 19 minutes for the Timberwolves.

St. James (1-5-1) will go up against Gardner-Edgerton at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bishop Miege.

Olathe Northwest 2, Shawnee Mission North 0

Shawnee Mission North fell to Olathe Northwest after Mia Haake and Sophia LaTorella scored for the Ravens.

North (1-6) will play again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Free State.

Blue Valley West 5, Mill Valley 0

One night after a big shutout victory over Turner, Mill Valley found itself on the other end of the spectrum after a 5-0 loss to Blue Valley West.

Mill Valley (3-2-1) will play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Schlagle.