Softball roundup: Plake homers, DHS swept by Ottawa

Emma Plake cranked a three-run home run for De Soto in Game 2 of the Wildcats' doubleheader on Tuesday against Ottawa, but it was not enough to prevent a sweep against the Cyclones.

Plake's homer tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the first in the nightcap. The Cyclones' offense kept on rolling, though, as they topped the Wildcats, 19-4. Ottawa ousted De Soto, 5-3, in Game 1.

The Wildcats held a 3-2 lead going into the seventh inning of Game 1, but could not hold on in the seventh. April Porter hit a two-run double in the sixth and had an RBI single in the second for the Wildcats.

De Soto (2-6) will play next against Paola at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3&2 West.

St. James swept by BVSW

St. James suffered two run-rule losses to Blue Valley Southwest.

The Thunder fell to the Timberwolves 10-0 in Game 1 and 11-0 in Game 2.

Addie Laing collected two of the Thunder's four hits in Game 1. Abie Bishop had a hit in each game.

St. James (0-4) will play again at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at BV Northwest.

SMN shut out by Olathe East

Hannah Redick notched the lone hit for Shawnee Mission North in an 11-0 loss to Olathe East.

North (1-3) will take on Free State at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.