Softball roundup: Plake homers, DHS swept by Ottawa
April 12, 2017
Emma Plake cranked a three-run home run for De Soto in Game 2 of the Wildcats' doubleheader on Tuesday against Ottawa, but it was not enough to prevent a sweep against the Cyclones.
Plake's homer tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the first in the nightcap. The Cyclones' offense kept on rolling, though, as they topped the Wildcats, 19-4. Ottawa ousted De Soto, 5-3, in Game 1.
The Wildcats held a 3-2 lead going into the seventh inning of Game 1, but could not hold on in the seventh. April Porter hit a two-run double in the sixth and had an RBI single in the second for the Wildcats.
De Soto (2-6) will play next against Paola at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3&2 West.
St. James swept by BVSW
St. James suffered two run-rule losses to Blue Valley Southwest.
The Thunder fell to the Timberwolves 10-0 in Game 1 and 11-0 in Game 2.
Addie Laing collected two of the Thunder's four hits in Game 1. Abie Bishop had a hit in each game.
St. James (0-4) will play again at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at BV Northwest.
SMN shut out by Olathe East
Hannah Redick notched the lone hit for Shawnee Mission North in an 11-0 loss to Olathe East.
North (1-3) will take on Free State at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.
