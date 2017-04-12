Wilk leads St. James to Jaguar Invitational title

The St. James Academy boys golf team won the Jaguar Invitational on Tuesday at Prairie Highlands Golf Course behind individual champion Will Wilk.

Wilk fired a season-low round of 72 to win the tournament by two strokes over Olathe East sophomore Blake Mullen.

St. James junior Grant Eaton followed Mullen in a tie for third place after carding a round of 75. Connor Plattner also cracked the top 20 for the Thunder with a round of 80, which was good for a tie for 15th. The Thunder posted a team score of 308 to win the tournament by three shots over Christ Prep Academy.

Mill Valley and De Soto placed sixth and seventh, respectively, in the team standings.

De Soto senior Daniel Lee paced the Wildcats with a round of 78 to finish in a three-way tie for seventh. Wildcat senior Ethan Thurlow joined Plattner in a seven-way tie for 15th.

Mill Valley sophomores Tanner Moore and Jack Matchette shot rounds of 81 to tie for 22nd place with St. James' Jordan Klis. Mill Valley junior Kyle Bonnstetter rounded out the top 25 with a round of 82.