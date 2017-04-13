Bats quiet for St. James in 6-1 loss to Aquinas

— One night removed from St. James Academy senior Tanner Bramlage throwing the first no-hitter in school history, the Thunder were nearly on the opposite end of the spectrum in a 6-1 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas on Wednesday.

Aquinas sophomores Bayler Hinz and Joe Bryant combined for a two-hitter against the Thunder. Senior Ryan O'Dell hit a single up the middle in the fourth and junior Blake Ripp slapped a single to right in the seventh for the Thunder's only base knocks.

St. James coach Brian Bucklin was discouraged that the Thunder didn't hit more line drives or hard-hit ground balls, and felt that they were trying to do too much at the plate.

"Too many fly balls. I don't know what the numbers are, but we might have had double-digit fly ball outs," Bucklin said. "Then strikeouts and those sort of things, so our quality at-bats today were slim to none. Their pitchers are in the zone and they're making plays behind them. All of a sudden that makes it a little bit tough to try to win a baseball game."

After Aquinas scored two runs in the first, the Thunder got their leadoff man on in the second and third innings, as O'Dell and Ripp both drew walks. With the Thunder bats in a lull, Ripp manufactured the lone run of the game all by himself after advancing to second on a passed ball, stealing third and scoring on a wild pitch.

While Ripp's run pulled the Thunder within one in the top of the third, the Saints got the run back in the home half of the frame. Aquinas then pushed three across the plate in the fifth to put the Thunder away.

Although the Thunder's morale was high following Bramlage's no-hitter on Tuesday, St. James was only able to score one run on two hits against Blue Valley Southwest. The Thunder (4-4) will have some time to regroup before they play again on Tuesday at BV Northwest.

"We seem to get loopy sometimes and try to hit home runs for a team that has hit one home run in eight games. You start to wonder where your approach is at," Bucklin said. "Just reinforcing the approach. We've got drills and we've been working on it, but it's just one of those things where we've got to translate it into the game."

Bramlage reflects on no-hitter

With punching out 13 and just walking one in his no-hitter on Tuesday, Bramlage was living strike zone against the Timberwolves. Although Bramlage was dominant on the hill, it still took a while for what he accomplished to sink in.

"I didn't really hit me until this morning, though," Bramlage said. "I woke up and was kind of sore from pitching, but just the thought of, 'Wow. I did something that's hard to do.' It just never really hit me until this morning."

Bramlage was humbled to be the first pitcher in St. James history to toss a no-no, and he gave a lot of the credit to one of his teammates.

"I just want to give props to Nick Modrcin, my catcher. He did a great job of calling the game," Bramlage said. "I didn't really shake him off much. It was a great game that he called."