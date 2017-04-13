Mill Valley slugs past Olathe North

The Mill Valley baseball team collected at least 10 hits for the third straight game, as the Jaguars made quick work of Olathe North with an 8-3 victory on Wednesday.

Mill Valley leadoff hitter Will Morris paced the Jaguars with two of their 10 hits. Morris went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Quinton Hall, Luke Sosaya, Mason Haydock and Ethan Judd all drove in a run apiece for the Jaguars.

Hall also got the win after limiting the Eagles to three runs on six hits over five innings. Hall struck out three and walked two. Thomas Kopatich and Hunter Paxton added a hitless inning apiece out of the bullpen.

The Jaguars (6-1) will try to push their winning streak to four games when they host Turner at 4 p.m. Friday.