SMNW softball loses on walk-off homer to Olathe North

Shawnee Mission Northwest's softball team took a four-run lead into the sixth inning, but could not hold off Olathe North in a 6-5 loss to the Eagles.

Olathe North cut the deficit to 5-3 with two runs in the bottom of the sixth before winning it in the seventh with a three-run home run by Riley Shaw.

Jennaka Bultman went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Cougars. Bae Black and Megan Formwalt both collected two hits apiece.

Formwalt got the start in the circle as well for the Cougars. The SM Northwest sophomore went 5 2/3 — giving up three runs on seven hits, while striking out eight and walking two. Bultman came on in relief to record the final out of the sixth, but could not tame the Hawks in the seventh.

The Cougars (1-5) will play their third game in three days when they square off against Lawrence High at 5:30 p.m. today at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.