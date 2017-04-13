Today's news
St. James soccer shuts out Gardner-Edgerton
April 13, 2017
The St. James Academy girls soccer team broke out for its best offensive performance of the season in a 5-0 victory over Gardner-Edgerton on Wednesday.
Juli Schaefer netted two goals to pace the Thunder, and Caylee Thornhill and Michaela Weist scored one apiece. The first goal for the Thunder was an own goal in the fourth minute following a Sidney Manning corner kick.
The Thunder (2-5-1) will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Blue Valley Northwest at the Blue Valley District Activities Complex — Switzer location.
