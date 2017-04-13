Track and field roundup: St. James girls win Tonganoxie Invitational

St. James Academy freshman Hannah Wallin won the long jump and triple jump to lead the Thunder girls track and field team to first place at the Tonganoxie Invitational on Tuesday.

The Thunder swept the top three spots in the long jump, as Emma Gossman and Katie Moore followed Wallin in second and third, respectively. The second-place finish in the long jump was one of three runner-up performances for Gossman, who also took silver in the 200 and 400-meter dashes.

St. James also claimed first and second in the 300-meter hurdles behind the duo of Hannah Schaefer and Celeste Buchanan.

Maddie Russell led the Thunder in the throwing events by winning the javelin.

Mary Goetz rounded out the Thunder's strong day in the jumps with a second-place finish in the jump.

All three St. James relays medaled, as the 4x100 took first and the 4x400 and 4x800 both placed third.

The St. James girls squad won the meet with 141 points, edging Lansing by seven tallies.

Senior Travis Pickert paced the St. James boys team to a third-place finish after winning the high jump and javelin.

Jack Moore led a trio of Thunder in a photo finish in the 1,600-meter run. Moore won the race with a time of 4:40.19, and Matt Kipper (4:41.09) and John Matulis (4:41.20) followed in second and third, respectively.

Will Crabtree added to the dominant day for the Thunder distance squad with a first-place finish in the 800-meter run.

Zach Schieffer added second-place finishes in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles.

The Maranatha Christian Academy girls and boys teams finished fifth and sixth, respectively, at the Tonganoxie Invitational behind sprinters Brooke Brownlee and Micah Webb.

Brownlee won the 100 and 200-meter dashes on the girls side, and Webb won the final heat of the boys 100.

The Eagles had a strong showing in the girls distance events with Faith Eisele finishing second in the 3,200-meter run, and Savannah Shiner taking third in the 1,600-meter run.

The Maranatha boys 4x400-meter relay team also posted a second-place finish.

Lanman leads SM North at Darwin Rold Invitational

Shawnee Mission North senior Natalie Lanman cleared a personal-best height of 11 feet, 9 inches to win the pole vault at the Darwin Rold Invitational on Wednesday at Lee's Summit West.

Madison Rosas claimed the other top-five finish for the SM North girls squad in the field events after taking fifth in the javelin.

The distance runners highlighted the meet for the SM North girls on track. Katie Kasunic was the runner-up in the 3,200-meter run, and Molly Ryan came in fifth. The SM North girls distance medley relay team also earned a fourth-place finish.

The SM North boys squad also had two top-five finishes in one event, as Joseph Coddington and Asher Molina placed second and fifth, respectively, in the 1,600-meter run.

The SM North boys 4x400 and distance medley relay teams posted third-place finishes, and the 4x100 and 4x800-meter relay teams took fourth.

Isaac Diggs (fourth, 110 hurdles) and Cameron Heying (tied for fifth, pole vault) rounded out the top-five placers for the SM North boys.