Baseball roundup: Slaughter homers in De Soto’s doubleheader split against Baldwin

Anthony Slaughter highlighted the De Soto baseball team's offensive outburst in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against Baldwin with his first home run of the season.

The De Soto lineup was firing on all cylinders in an 11-3 victory in Game 1, but ran out of gas in a 4-0 loss in Game 2.

The Wildcats (6-3) have split their last three doubleheaders. De Soto will play Paola at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3&2 West.

Shawnee Mission East 3, SM Northwest 2

With Shawnee Mission Northwest ace Joe Todd and SM East right-hander Luke Anderson locked in a pitcher's duel, offense was at a premium in the Sunflower League showdown.

Anderson and the Lancers came out on top, though, with a 3-2 victory.

Todd limited the Lancers to three runs on five hits, whole striking out five and walking one. All of the Lancers' hits were singles except for Jake Randa's solo shot in the first.

Anderson went 6 2/3 innings before giving way to Robert Moore for the final out. Anderson held the Cougars to two runs on four hits, and struck out and walked five.

Austin Bell ripped a two-out RBI single in the seventh, but was stranded on first to end the game.

The Cougars (6-3) will play next at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Olathe District Activities Complex.

Lawrence High 7, Shawnee Mission North 3

Shawnee Mission North rallied for three runs in the third, but that was all the Indians could muster in a 7-3 loss to Lawrence High.

The Indians owned a 3-1 lead through four innings, but the Lions scored four in the fifth and two more in the seventh to come away with the victory.

Tanner Willmon highlighted the Indians' three-run third with a two-RBI triple. Jackson Drakulich drove Willmon in with an RBI single.

Travis Wunderlin and Travis Hensley had two hits apiece to pace SM North.

The Indians (0-7) will take on Lansing at 7 p.m. today at 3&2.

Summit Christian 12, Maranatha 4

Maranatha Christian Academy saw its three-game winning streak snapped after a 12-4 loss to Summit Christian.

Nate Burdette went 2-for-4, including an RBI triple in the seventh, to lead the Eagles.

The Eagles (5-4) will try to get back on track against Van Horn at 4 p.m. Monday at the Mid America Sports Complex.