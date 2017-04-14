Late rallies not enough for Mill Valley against BV West

When things were going well for the Mill Valley softball team in its doubleheader against Blue Valley West on Thursday, the Jaguars felt like they couldn't be stopped.

The energy of the young Mill Valley squad is one of its strengths according to coach Jessica DeWild, but there are still quite a few growing pains that the Jaguars have been dealing with as well. Mill Valley had its fair share of highs and lows on Thursday, but was swept by BV West — losing Game 1, 9-3, in nine innings and Game 2, 11-7.

"The team doesn't give up, which is great. They fought back," DeWild said. "They feed off of each other when they're doing well. Unfortunately I think sometimes they feed off of each other when things are not going well also."

DeWild sent freshman Lauren Florez into the circle to start Game 1, and the visiting Jaguars were able to get to her for three runs on five hits in the first. Florez settled in after that, though, putting up zeros for the next seven innings. The right-hander held BV West to four singles during that span.

"I think some of it is just her confidence. She's just a freshman, and I'm asking a lot of her," DeWild said. "She's a Game 1, starting varsity pitcher, so that's asking a lot of a freshman. I think sometimes it's just getting a feel and getting a groove into it and just really gaining that confidence out there.

"It's only her second game. I don't think she's intimidated by any means, but it's kind of just getting her feet wet a little bit. She's pretty green out there."

With Mill Valley trailing 3-0 in the sixth, DeWild reassured Florez that BV West wouldn't be able to do any damage against her if she remained in stayed in her groove, and also said that the team still had a chance to come back.

Just a few minutes later, Florez found herself at the plate with the tying run at second base in the bottom of the seventh. Mill Valley strung together three hits to open the seventh. Junior Sydney Parker ripped a leadoff double to right, and junior Brecha Lilly moved her to third with a bloop single. Sophomore Payton Totzke then loaded the bases with an infield single to bring the game-winning run to the plate.

After junior Peyton Moeder hit a foul popup to the catcher, senior Kristen Kelly was next up to bat. While Kelly struck out, Parker came into scored on a wild pitch during the plate appearance and Lilly and Totzke moved into scoring position to set the table for Florez.

The jitters that DeWild talked to Florez about in the sixth inning weren't apparent when she stepped into the box. The freshman calmly tied the game with a two-run single.

"We're a really young team and our young girls don't have any fear, which is great," DeWild said. "They get up there, and they get after it. It's great that one aspect of the game can really fuel the other one."

Mill Valley's rally was halted after Florez' base hit, though, as freshman Jess Garcia lined out to right.

DeWild still felt good about her team's chances with how Florez was performing in the circle and how Mill Valley was playing defensively behind its freshman pitcher. That all changed in the ninth, though, as the miscues mounted for Mill Valley in the field, and led to six runs for BV West. The breakout ninth inning for BV West was capped by a two-run blast from Maddie Malina.

"I haven't seen that yet from this team, and it was bound to happen. It's just one of those things that one led to another, led to another," DeWild said. "We've had some rainouts and we haven't had a lot of experience together as a unit. The girls individually have tons of experience.

"They've played forever at a really high level. It's just still trying to get that mesh and that chemistry really ironed out. I expected that it would probably happen at some point. It's unfortunate that it happened in the ninth inning, though, of a tie game, but we'll get better."

The momentum for Blue Valley West carried over into Game 2. Mill Valley was on the brink of a run-rule defeat after trailing, 10-1, going into the bottom of the fifth. DeWild's squad did not go quietly, though, as the Jaguars scored five runs in the home half of the fifth.

Kelly and Shelby Bonn — the lone seniors in the lineup for Mill Valley — were right in the thick of the Jaguars' rally. Kelly started things off with an RBI double, and Bonn chipped in an RBI single. A Garcia two-run double and a fielder's choice helped cut the deficit to 10-6.

"Our seniors are huge. This team is almost entirely freshmen and sophomores," DeWild said. "We've got three or four juniors and the two seniors. Those older girls are huge and they're both in the infield, which is great.

"We've got a junior (Moeder) in the middle of the outfield, so we really do have those leaders in place. That's huge to keep those young girls kind of focused in. They've been there, done that. They've been on some really great teams, so that senior leadership and junior leadership is huge."

Blue Valley West pushed its lead to 11-6 in the top of the seventh, bringing Mill Valley down to its last three outs. While Mill Valley was unable to force extra innings again, Florez came up big again with a solo shot to dead center for her first varsity home run.

"It was encouraging since we very easily could have finished this in five, 10-0," said DeWild of the Jaguars' late charge. "It was great that we fought back and got some runs back."

Mill Valley (1-3) will be back in action at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Monday at Bishop Miege.