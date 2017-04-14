Sikhs to hold parade, festival in Shawnee

People of all races and cultures are invited to broaden their horizon this weekend by joining the Kansas City Sikh American community for its Vaisakhi Celebration.

Vaisakhi is a celebration which features floats, performers, games and food.

The festivities kick off with a parade at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, followed by free food and games.

The parade, which has been held in Shawnee for more than a decade, will begin at Midwest Sikh Gurudwara, 6834 Pflumm Rd.

Attendees are encouraged to drop their guests off at the Gurudwara and park cars at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, 12701 W. 67th Street.

A shuttle service will be available from the high school to Gurudwara.

Free food and soft drinks will follow the parade.

Food will include a Punjabi lunch and snacks, such as ice cream fries, and Indian appetizers.

The festival after the parade, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., will feature games for kids and adults, including an exciting turban tying contest, volleyball, tug of war, sack and spoon races, and inflatables.

There will also be face painting and stalls showcasing the Sikh culture.

Religious services for Vaisakhi will be held Friday through Sunday at the Gurudwara. The public is invited to attend those ceremonies as well.

On Friday, prayers will begin at 6:30 p.m., with a musical Dhadhi program at 7 p.m. The program will complete by 8:30 p.m.

On Sunday, services begin at 9:30 a.m., with Dhadhi concluding the event at 12:15 p.m.

At the conclusion of the prayer services, everyone heads for the langar (free kitchen) for a communal meal.

Everyone is required to remove their shoes at the entrance and it is required to keep one’s head covered during the services and in langar. Usually scarves are provided, but it is helpful to bring your own comfortable head covering.

If you have any questions, feel free to call 913-890-3354.