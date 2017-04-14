Softball roundup: SM North upends Free State; SMNW falls to Lawrence High

Shawnee Mission North's softball team set the tone early with two runs in the first and five in the second en route to an 8-4 victory over Free State on Thursday.

Michelle Zehr led the way with three of the Indians' 12 hits. Izabel Meza, Leksi Macan and Dallas Drakulich added two hits apiece.

Jessica Romero headlined the Indians' big second inning with a bases-clearing triple.

Hannah Redick went the distance in the circle to earn the victory. Redick allowed four runs on eight hits, while striking out two and walking four.

The Indians (2-3) will play SM East at 4:15 and 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.

Lawrence High 6, Shawnee Mission Northwest 4

Shawnee Mission Northwest found a spark in the late innings, but it wasn't enough in a 6-4 loss to Lawrence High.

The Cougars couldn't recover from the Lions' five-run fourth inning, which gave Lawrence a 6-0 lead. Northwest scored a pair of runs in the fifth and the seventh.

Kaitlin Pauli went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored to lead the Cougars.

Northwest (1-6) will square off against SM South at 4:15 and 6:15 p.m. Monday at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.