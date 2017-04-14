Soccer roundup: SMNW’s Ard, Maranatha’s Crowder net hat tricks

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Ashley Ard netted a hat trick to lead the Cougars to a 10-0 win over Leavenworth on Thursday.

Emily Sanders also had a multi-goal night after finding the back of the net twice. Caroline Sanders, Alaina DeVolder, Kirryn Killingsworth, Brooke Haley and Elizabeth White added a goal apiece.

The Cougars (6-1-1) will have a quick turnaround, as they will hit the road to play at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Blue Valley Southwest.

Maranatha 6, Wyandotte 2

Kayla Crowder's scoring rampage continued in Maranatha Christian Academy's 6-2 win over Wyandotte.

The Eagles (5-2) have won their last three matches in the span of four days after defeating Bishop Seabury on Monday and Van Horn on Tuesday. Crowder has scored nine goals in the three-match winning streak, and has 13 on the season to go along with seven assists.

Mallory Borgan scored twice, and Alyssa Buettner put one in to round out the victory over Wyandotte.

Maranatha will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Spring Hill.

De Soto 3, Piper 0

Caitlin Walton, Morgan Laplante and Maddy Mascareno all scored, and Taylor Rogers notched her fifth shutout of the season as De Soto defeated Piper, 3-0.

The Wildcats (7-0-1) will try to push their winning streak to eight matches when they play at 6 p.m. Monday at Ottawa.

Free State 4, Shawnee Mission North 2

Shawnee Mission North got off to a fast start, but it wasn't enough in a 4-2 loss to Free State.

North jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 20 minutes after two goals from Tyra Hanuran, but trailed 3-2 going into halftime. Free State added an insurance goal midway through the second half, and SM North did not have an answer.

The Indians (1-7) will play next at 7 p.m. Monday at Basehor-Linwood.