Mill Valley baseball triumphs over Turner, 10-3

While the Mill Valley baseball team had a tough task at hand in facing Turner senior pitcher and Kentucky signee EJ Freeman on Friday, it was still business as usual for the Jaguars against the Golden Bears.

The one-two punch of Will Morris and Dawson Cantwell had three hits apiece at the top of the order, and Mill Valley right-hander Thomas Kopatich threw five shutout innings to lead the Jaguars past Freeman and the Golden Bears, 10-3, to push their winning streak to five games.

"We're doing the little things that we preach right now, and hopefully we keep it up," Mill Valley coach Jeff Strickland said.

After senior Brady Garrison put the Jaguars on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the first, Mill Valley broke the game open with three runs in the third and four more in the fourth. Morris led off both frames with singles, and Cantwell credited much of the Jaguars' offensive success to him setting the tone at the top of the order.

"Will Morris gets on base just about every time," Cantwell said. "It makes it a lot easier. All I really have to do is put it in play, and he makes things happen on the bases."

The Jaguars were able to stay patient against Freeman by drawing five walks. Plate discipline has been one of the keys to success for Mill Valley, as the Jaguars have capitalized on good pitches to hit. The Jaguars collected 14 hits against the Golden Bears — their fourth straight game with at least 10 base knocks.

Quinton Hall and Mason Haydock paced the Jaguars with two RBIs apiece.

"We just got done talking about how in the first three innings or so that I think we had four two-strike hits," Strickland said. "That's the attitude that we like from those guys — the 'Never Say Die' attitude."

Kopatich said that once the Jaguars scored the three runs in the fourth that he was able to calm down a bit. The Mill Valley righty only allowed two hits and walk over five innings, but his command wavered at times as he hit three batters. The Mill Valley senior lauded the efforts of the defense behind him to help end each of Turner's threats.

"You never want to start an inning with a walk or hit by pitch," Kopatich said. "I thought I did a good job of working around that and getting outs after that."

Kopatich had two double plays turned behind him. After Freeman walked and Caleb Keltner was hit by pitch with one out in the second, Bradly McDaniel lined into a double play to Haydock at first to end the inning. McDaniel was able to get one of the two hits off of Kopatich in the fifth, but Joey Flinn came up next and hit a hard ground ball to Baylen Kelley, who started a 6-4-3 double play.

"It's great senior leadership. Thomas came back to us and had some innings last year," Strickland said. "He did a great job and our defense, as they've done all year, made plays at the right times. It's good to see."

Kopatich did plenty to help his own cause, too. After hitting Flinn with a pitch in the third, Kopatich promptly picked the Turner second baseman off to send him back to the dugout. Kopatich also had six strikeouts.

Between Kopatich, Cantwell, Hall, Jack Blancarte and Hunter Paxton — who struck out the side in the seventh — the Jaguars feel good about how they've performed on the mound this season.

"Our coaches call a good game," Cantwell said. "We're throwing strikes, and our defense is great. That's about it."

While the Jaguars are pleased with their 7-1 start, they know that they'll face some stiff competition as they get into the heart of their Eastern Kansas League schedule. The Jaguars are ready for that challenge.

"We're excited," Cantwell said. "We expect that they'll be some bumps in the road and we'll face some adversity, but it will make us better for the postseason."

The Jaguars will be back in action at 4 p.m. Monday against Basehor-Linwood.