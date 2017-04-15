SMN baseball outlasts Leavenworth for first win

The Shawnee Mission North baseball team used a big fifth inning to surge past Leavenworth en route to a 15-11 win on Friday over Lansing — the Indians' first victory of the season.

With the game tied at 8-8 through four innings, the Indians broke out for seven runs in the fifth to take their first lead and never trailed after that.

Travis Hensley went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Indians' balanced offensive attack. Sam Schwartz also went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored, and Travis Wunderlin and Max Getzlow were 2-for-5 with an RBI.

The Indians (1-7) will try to keep rolling at 5:30 p.m. Monday against Olathe Northwest at the College Boulevard Activities Complex.