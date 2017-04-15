SMNW soccer falls to BVSW

Shawnee Mission Northwest's soccer team was shut out for only the second time this season in a 2-0 loss to Blue Valley Southwest on Friday.

Gracely Briley and Macy Ruffalo scored for the Timberwolves in the first half, and the Cougars were unable to recover.

After having their four-game winning streak snapped, the Cougars (6-2-1) will try to bounce back against Olathe Northwest at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the College Boulevard Activities Complex.