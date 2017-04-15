Track and field roundup: SMNW boys win Olathe South Mid-Season Meet; MV girls second at SMW

The Shawnee Mission Northwest boys track and field team won its third straight meet after placing first at the Olathe South Mid-Season Meet on Friday at the Olathe District Activities Complex.

Michael Scott (3,200-meter run), Ben Snyder (800-meter run), Alex Oleson (high jump) and Noah Simbeck (javelin) were event champions for the SM Northwest boys squad.

The Cougars also had three athletes who notched two second-place finishes. Baqurious Stokes took second in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, ZhanArden Vil earned silver medals in the long jump and triple jump and Reid Stimach was the runner-up in the shot put and the discus.

Hayden Goodpaster (200-meter dash), Andrew Naumann (pole vault) and Austin Heinisch (javelin) finished third in their respective events.

On the girls side, the distance runners led the way for the Cougars. Camille Henderson won the 1,600-meter run and took third in the 800-meter run. Riley Demo and Sarah Scott placed first and third, respectively, in the 3,200-meter run,

The Cougars had two second-place finishes in the sprints between Terri McCullough in the 100-meter dash and Davia Clarke in the 200-meter dash. Shelby Beaumont paced the Cougars in the field events after placing third in the triple jump.

Mill Valley girls second at SM West Invitational

The Mill Valley girls track and field team placed second at the Shawnee Mission West Invitational with the help of three individual champions in the field events.

Gabby Hopkins (shot put), Morgan Thomas (javelin) and Abby Phillips (pole vault) all won their respective events.

The Jaguars had three top-five finishers in the high jump, discus and javelin.

Megan Eckman, Morgan Thomas and Macy Thomas took second through fourth in the high jump. Hopkins was the runner-up in the discus, and was followed by Hannah Pasley and McKenna Elliott — who took fourth and fifth, respectively. Keme Platt and Riley Doyle joined Morgan Thomas as top-five finishers in the javelin after placing third and fourth, respectively. Ellie Kersetter also finished as the runner-up to Phillips in the pole vault.

On the track, Delaney Kemp (800-meter run) and Britton Nelson (3,200-meter run) claimed second-place finishes, and Evan Zars came in third in the 400-meter dash. Zars, Kemp, Bella Hadden and Lydia McDaneld rounded out the meet for the Mill Valley girls squad by taking third in the 4x400-meter relay.

Mill Valley placed fifth in the boys team standings behind 1,600-meter run champion Jakob Coacher and javelin runner-up Cole Ivey.

The Jaguars had three top-five finishers in the 3,200-meter run with Tyler Coad (third place), Jack Terry (fourth) and Darius Hightower (fifth) all crossing the finish line within five seconds of each other.

Steven Colling, Mitch Dervin, Ian Carroll and Isaac Knapp concluded the meet with a third-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay.

De Soto competes at Free State Barrier Breakers meet

Brogan Williams led De Soto at Free State's Barrier Breakers meet with a third-place finish in the pole vault.

Sam Hubert (3,200-meter run) and Martin Searcy (110-meter hurdles) added fourth-place finishes for the De Soto boys squad.

On the girls side, Haley Moss led the way for De Soto after taking fifth in the 100-meter dash.