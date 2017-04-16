Former SM North standout Michael Weathers will transfer to Oklahoma State

Shawnee Mission North alumnus Michael Weathers announced Sunday that he will be transferring to Oklahoma State to continue his basketball career in the Big 12.

"I wanna thank God my family and my loved ones who help me throughout this process but I'm proud to say I will be a Cowboy￼ at Oklahoma State," Weathers said via Twitter.

Weathers — who was named the Mid-America Conference Freshman of the Year at Miami (Ohio) — averaged 16.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks last season. The 6-foot-2 guard will have to sit out for the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

The former SM North standout will have a familiar face on the Oklahoma State coaching staff when he arrives in Stillwater. Former Miami coach John Cooper, who is a Kansas City, Mo. native — was hired on to Mike Boynton's staff as an assistant on April 6. Cooper was fired from Miami after the RedHawks closed the 2016-17 campaign with a record of 11-21.

While Michael Weathers led the RedHawks in points, assists, steals and blocks last season, his twin brother Marcus Weathers also averaged 9.7 points and 6.0 boards per game for Miami. Marcus Weathers has also been granted his released, but has not yet decided where he will transfer to. The 6-foot-5 forward has received interest from Colorado State and Northern Kentucky.

Michael and Marcus Weather were the Indians' top two leading scorers on their 2015-16 Class 6A state championship team.