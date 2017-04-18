Baseball roundup: Mill Valley, SMNW, Maranatha notch victories

The Mill Valley baseball team pushed its winning streak to six games after a 9-3 win over Basehor-Linwood on Monday.

Dawson Cantwell and Luke Sosaya had three RBIs apiece to pace Mill Valley. Cantwell, Will Morris and Baylen Kelley had two hits each.

The Jaguars broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Monday marked the fifth straight game that the Jaguars have had at least 10 hits.

Mill Valley (8-1) will square off against Bishop Miege at 5 p.m. today at 3&2 West.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 3, Olathe North 1

Josh Flack tossed four shutout innings to lead Shawnee Mission Northwest to a 3-1 win over Olathe North.

Flack only allowed two hits over the four frames, and struck out four while walking none.

The top three hitters in the Cougars' lineup set the tone offensively, as Alex Rice, Dylan Nedved and Javier Pena each had two hits apiece. Nedved and Pena ripped back-to-back RBI singles in the third to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead. Nedved added another RBI single in the seventh after the Eagles scored their run in the bottom of the sixth.

The Cougars (7-3) will play their first of three games in the River City Baseball Festival at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) at Lawrence High.

Maranatha 6, Van Horn 4

Maranatha Christian Academy seized the lead early in its 6-4 win over Van Horn after scoring one run in the first and three in the second in support of pitcher Nate Burdette.

Van Horn got two runs apiece in the third and fourth off off Burdette, but the Maranatha freshman put up zeros after that until with one out in the seventh. Logan Gourley retired two of the three batters he faced for the save.

None of the four runs Burdette gave up were earned, and he only allowed Van Horn to scratch out three hits. Burdette struck out seven and walked six.

Jordan Linderer went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Eagles.

Maranatha (6-4) will take on Sherwood (Mo.) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 3&2.

De Soto 2, Paola 1; Paola 6, De Soto 0

De Soto split its fourth straight doubleheader after wining Game One against Paola, 2-1, and falling in the nightcap, 6-0.

In Game One, Paola took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, but De Soto bounced back with single runs in the third and fourth.

While the Wildcats were able to keep Paola in check for the rest of Game One, they were never able to get going offensively in their shutout loss in Game 2.

The Wildcats (7-4) will be back in action at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 3&2 West against Pembroke Hill (Mo.) in their De Soto Spring Classic opener.

Olathe Northwest 13, Shawnee Mission North 1

The fourth inning of Shawnee Mission North's 13-1 loss to Olathe Northwest doomed the Indians, as the Ravens put up 10 runs in the frame en route to a run-rule victory.

Two of the Indians' three errors came in the fourth to help the Ravens break the game open.

Max Getzlow went 2-for-2 to lead the Indians. Travis Wunderlin hit an RBI single in the second to give the Indians their run.

North (1-8) will play Sapulpa (Okla.) at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Lawrence High in its first of three games in the River City Baseball Festival.