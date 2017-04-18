Cougars claw past Raiders for 5-4 dual victory

— The Shawnee Mission Northwest tennis team left Saturday's Shawnee Mission District tournament wanting more after finishing third behind champion SM East and runner-up SM South.

The Cougars were excited for the chance to prove themselves when they took the court again Monday against the Raiders, and they were a little bit happier with the end result after edging their district foe, 5-4, in the varsity matches.

"We had kind of a disappointing loss behind South (at districts), so I think we did well," SM Northwest coach Morgan Moberg said. "The matches we won over the weekend we won today for the most part, so it showed that we were pretty well-matched in some areas."

Moberg is in her first season as the varsity coach after serving as the JV coach under Ken Clow. The jump from JV to varsity is also one that several of Moberg's players have made after the departure of a talented Class of 2016 — which included Sunflower League doubles champions Reagan Walsh and Tyler Garland.

One of the Cougars' biggest bright spots on Monday came from sophomore Henry Tomasic, who won in doubles and singles. Tomasic teamed up with Mason Darpel for a 9-3 win over Mason Zeller and Ryan Gatti.

"It was good," Tomasic said. "We played the same duo in districts, so it felt nice to know that in districts it was close but it was definitely a big confidence booster to win by so much."

Tomasic realizes that him and Darpel still have a lot of room for improvement as a doubles tandem, but he's confident that they will make some big strides by the end of the season if they continue to build chemistry on the court.

"I think we complement each other pretty well," Tomasic said. "Our communication skills have been pretty well and if someone needs to fix something, we don't hold back. I think with a few more matches, we'll become a really solid team."

After Tomasic earned a convincing doubles win with Darpel, he won a back-and-forth singles match over Zeller, 9-7. Tomasic built a 6-4 lead, but dropped three straight sets to trail for the first time in the match. The SM Northwest sophomore did not get down on himself, though, and won three consecutive sets to close it out.

"I just kept telling myself to think positive thoughts," Tomasic said. "I forced myself to smile to keep that up. Whenever I missed a point, I would just be telling myself what I needed to do to fix it and just kept reminded myself of some of the most basic rules."

Zeller was able to get up to the net and force Tomasic to roam the baseline, but it played right into the SM Northwest sophomore's hands. Tomasic, who credits his endurance from playing on the SM Northwest soccer team, remained in rallies with his steady forehand and effective backhand.

Moberg felt that Tomasic's resiliency was indicative to how a lot of the Cougars have battled while adapting to the varsity level.

"It's good for them to continue to reflect on what they're doing and making sure that they're making improvements and looking for coaching," Moberg said, "… and making sure that they're listening and trying to make those changes so that they can make that comeback."

Tomasic's doubles partner also came up with a win in singles, as Darpel garnered a 9-5 victory over Gatti. Levi Van Hoecke defeated David Rope, 9-4, to notch the third singles win for the Cougars.

The Cougars and Raiders split the six singles matches, but SM Northwest won two out of three in doubles to come out on top in the dual. Van Hoecke and Ryan McGaw edged Rope and JD Norton, 9-7, to earn the other doubles victory for SM Northwest.