Golf roundup: Lee leads DHS at Hayden Invite; MV, SJA compete at Loch Lloyd Invitational

De Soto's Daniel Lee fired a round of 79 to finish as the runner-up at the Hayden Invitational on Monday at Shawnee Country Club.

Ethan Thurlow and Danny Erickson added respective rounds of 84 and 86.

St. James fifth, Mill Valley ties for sixth at Loch Lloyd Invite

William Wilk and Frankie Failoni tied for ninth place with rounds of 75 to lead St. James to fifth at the Loch Lloyd Invitational.

St. James' Grant Eaton finished two strokes back of Failoni and Wilk to tie for 15th.

Mill Valley's Nick Davie and Jack Matchette matched Eaton with rounds of 77 to guide the Jaguars to a tie for sixth place.