Mill Valley softball sweeps Bishop Miege

The Mill Valley softball team coasted to two run-rule victories — 15-0 and 16-3 — over Bishop Miege on Monday to move back to the .500 mark at 3-3.

In Game One, freshman Lauren Florez hit her second home run of the season and led the Jaguars with six RBIs. Sophomore Grace Lovett also went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

In the nightcap, the Jaguars did most of their damage with a 15-run third inning. Florez homered for the third straight game, and fellow freshman Jess Garcia hit a grand slam. Garcia went 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Florez and Peyton Moeder had two RBIs apiece.

The Jaguars will look to keep rolling in their next doubleheader at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Gardner-Edgerton.