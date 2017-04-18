SM North soccer powers past Basehor-Linwood in overtime

— Shawnee Mission North girls soccer coach Jaime Velez saw several improvements from his team over the first month of the season, but despite the Indians' progress, they had lost seven straight matches after opening the season with a win over Maranatha Christian Academy.

Velez had a big smile on his face after the Indians snapped their skid on Monday with a 2-1 overtime victory over Basehor-Linwood, and was happy to see his squad reap the benefits of their efforts.

"The girls deserved to have a win. They've been playing so hard against hard teams in Shawnee Mission, Olathe, Blue Valley," Velez said. "I think they earned this game. It's going to be a tough game (today against Olathe East), but I love the way that we're playing."

The Indians (2-7) felt the let a game get away in a 4-3 loss to SM East, and played SM Northwest and Free State close for a half. Senior Tyra Hanuren has provided a big offensive boost for the Indians this season, and scored twice against SM East and Free State. Hanuren's biggest goal of the season came on Monday, though, as she scored the game-winner 65 seconds into overtime.

"We're doing much better now," Hanuren, who moved to the area from Norway before the start of the school year, said. "In the beginning we really didn't know how each other played and it was a little hard, but now we get to know each other and we play better together."

While Hanuren has been the Indians' top offensive option, it was sophomore Makenzie Denham that gave them the lead in the 21st minute with her first varsity goal. Junior midfielder Mackensay Vielhauer sent a through ball to Denham, and the SM North sophomore did the rest.

"She was happy," Velez said. "She was very happy about that."

Denham's goal gave the Indians a 1-0 lead, and that score held until Basehor-Linwood senior Berkley Sharp tied it up with 15:23 to play. Sharp had two goals and two assists in Basehor-Linwood's 4-0 win over SM North in 2016.

"If you leave her 1-on-1, she is going to score," Velez said. "We really needed to keep two girls on top of her all of the time."

Sharp kept the pressure on SM North's young back line, but sophomore center back Lindsay Edmonds felt that the Indians did well to contain the Hastings College signee to one goal.

Edmonds had to move up from the back line to the midfield in a bulk of the Indians' matches last season to give them an offensive spark, but that has not been the case as much in the 2017 campaign. Another promising defender has started to build chemistry with Edmonds on the back line in freshman Madison Koller.

"She's been awesome this year. She's a freshman," Edmonds said. "She does what I tell her to a lot. She just marks up, and she's really good about staying on her mark."

Between the growing continuity in the back line, the leadership of senior Trinity Rosberg and Vielhauer in the midfield and the firepower that Hanuren has provided up front, Edmonds believes that the Indians will keep making strides at each level of the field.

"It's awesome, and you can see how it affects us. On the sidelines, we're a lot more pepped up. Shawnee Mission East, we lost to them, 4-3 — which was not good, but we still played good," Edmonds said. "I think Tyra has a lot to do with that. She's the best forward we have. She has no problem taking on other players. I think she helps and makes us play better as a whole with our offense."

The Indians will return to Sunflower League play host to Olathe East at 7 p.m. today.