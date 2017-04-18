Soccer roundup: Mohl records hat trick to lead De Soto past Ottawa

Mackenzie Mohl recorded a hat trick and Ashley Panagakis and Macey Harrington scored two goals apiece to lead the De Soto soccer team to a 10-0 victory over Ottawa on Monday.

Caitlin Walton, Drayvhen Moore and Jasmine Diaz also found the back of the net for De Soto.

Taylor Rogers notched her sixth shutout for the Wildcats, and has only allowed three goals through their first nine matches.

The Wildcats (8-0-1) will play next at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Blue Valley.

Mill Valley 5, Seaman 1

In the rematch of the 2016 5A regional championship match on Monday, Mill Valley came out on top again against Topeka Seaman after sailing past the Vikings, 5-1.

The Jaguars (4-2-1) will host Bishop Miege at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Spring Hill 3, Maranatha 2

Kayla Crowder scored her 14th and 15th goals of the season, but it was not enough in Maranatha Christian Academy's 3-2 loss to Spring Hill.

The Eagles (5-3) will try to bounce back at 4:30 p.m. today against Summit Christian.