St. James tennis wins Hayden Catholic Invitational

The St. James Academy tennis team won the Hayden Catholic Invitational on Monday.

The Thunder's first-place team was composed of Adam Burke, Trey Niesen, Camden Chastain, Anthony Abraham, Josh Spradlin, Grant Protzman.

St. James will return to the court at 3 p.m. Wednesday for the Mill Valley tournament, which will feature the host Jaguars, De Soto, Atchison, Lansing and Ottawa.