St. James tennis wins Hayden Catholic Invitational
April 18, 2017
The St. James Academy tennis team won the Hayden Catholic Invitational on Monday.
The Thunder's first-place team was composed of Adam Burke, Trey Niesen, Camden Chastain, Anthony Abraham, Josh Spradlin, Grant Protzman.
St. James will return to the court at 3 p.m. Wednesday for the Mill Valley tournament, which will feature the host Jaguars, De Soto, Atchison, Lansing and Ottawa.
