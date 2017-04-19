Baseball roundup: Mill Valley powers past Miege; St. James clips BVNW

The Mill Valley baseball team's high octane offense was on display again in the Jaguars' 9-4 win over Bishop Miege on Tuesday.

Senior Brady Garrison went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Jaguars to their seventh straight win. Quinton Hall matched Garrison with three RBIs, and went 2-for-4 at the plate. Ethan Judd went 2-for-3 with an RBI to round out the Jaguars who had multi-hit games. The Jaguars have collected at least 10 hits in their last six games.

Jack Blancarte earned the win after holding Miege to three runs on five hits over the course of five innings. Blancarte struck out six and walked two.

The Jaguars led, 5-3, after five complete, but scored four runs in the sixth inning for the second straight day to pull away late.

Mill Valley (9-1) will take on Miege again at 4:45 p.m. today for a road tilt.

St. James 2, Blue Valley Northwest 1

St. James Academy senior Tanner Bramlage returned to the mound for the first time since throwing a no-hitter on April 11 against Blue Valley Southwest, and turned in another dominant performance in the Thunder's 2-1 win over BV Northwest.

Bramlage threw six innings of one-run ball before Spencer Kaifes came on to pitch a spotless seventh for the save Bramlage limited the Huskies to three hits while striking out five and walking three.

Ryan O'Dell scored the game-winning run in the fifth.

Kemper Bednar was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the third to put the Thunder on the board first. The Huskies answered with one run in the home half of the third.

The game remained deadlocked at 1-1 until Ryan O'Dell scored what proved to be the game-winning run on a Jake Owens groundout in the fifth.

The Thunder (5-4) will play Topeka Hayden at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at Free State in the River City Baseball Festival.