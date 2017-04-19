Mill Valley swim and dive second at Lawrence Invitational

— The times were not as fast as the Mill Valley swim team had hoped for on Tuesday at the Lawrence Invitational, but they were good enough for the Jaguars to earn a second-place finish out of six teams.

The best events for the Jaguars were the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays — both of which they took second place.

"We've swam faster," freshman Allison Godfrey said. "This hasn't really been our meet, but we've gotten first with some relays before. We've been working on them, and they're coming."

The Mill Valley freshman was a member of both second-place relay teams. Godfrey was joined by junior Jaz Schwegman and fellow freshmen Cadee Morris and Kayla Teasley in the 200 medley relay. The 200 free relay team was composed of Godfrey, Morris, sophomore Celia Kistner and junior Jordan Robinson.

Godfrey (100-yard butterfly), Schwegman (200-yard freestyle), Kistner (500-yard freestyle) and the Jaguars' 400-yard freestyle relay team chipped in third-place finishes. Teasley, Kistner, Robinson and Schwegman teamed up for the Jaguars' final relay.

Well Schwegman and Robinson provide a wealth of experience at the varsity level as juniors, most of the team consists of freshmen and sophomores. Godfrey acknowledged that there are some differences between high school and club swimming, but she has felt comfortable on the Jaguars' squad with already knowing several people on the team prior to the season.

"I've grown up with the Teasleys (Mandy and Kayla)," Godfrey said. "I've swam with Cadee and Celia. I've definitely grown up swimming with them."

While the Jaguars don't want to look too far ahead, they still have some lofty goals that they've set out to achieve by season's end.

"I want to make state for as many events as I can this year since it's just my freshman year," Godfrey said. "I'm just trying to make it to state and next year and the years after that, I'm going to try to make it to fast finals."