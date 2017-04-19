SMNW second, SM North third at SMN swim and dive triangular

The Shawnee Mission Northwest and SM North girls swim and dive teams placed second and third, respectively, on Tuesday at the SMN triangular.

The Cougars scored 184 points, while the Indians were close behind with 169. Olathe Northwest won the triangular with 265 points.

Events champions for SM Northwest included: Thea Clark (200-yard free style), Bailey Cavin (50-yard freestyle), Celeste Gordon (1-meter dive) and Piper Schuerman (100-yard backstroke).

The Cougars placed second in two of the three relays. Haley Nunnink, Carlee Dubbert, Skylar Brogan and Cavin started off the meet with a second-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Cavin, Dubbert, Nunnink and Julianna Kanter added another runner-up performance in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Nunnink (100-yard freestyle) and Dubbert (100-yard breastroke) also earned second-place individual finishes.

Joely Merriman won the 500-yard freestyle for SM North, and anchored the Indians to first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Brooke Howard, Eliza Roubinek and Tessa Poterbin joined Merriman on the 200 free relay team.

Roubinek, Howard, Merriman and Greta Berg teamed up for a second-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay to conclude the meet for the Indians. Poterbin added an individual silver medal in 200-yard freestyle.