Soccer roundup: SMNW, Mill Valley notch 1-0 victories
April 19, 2017
After ending regulation scoreless, Caroline Sanders found the back of the net in overtime to give the Shawnee Mission Northwest girls soccer team a 1-0 victory over Olathe Northwest on Tuesday.
The Cougars (7-2-1) will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Mill Valley.
Mill Valley 1, Bishop Miege 0
Mill Valley also earned a 1-0 win after defeating Bishop Miege.
Haley Freeman scored for the Jaguars, and was assisted by Emily Munyer.
The Jaguars improved to 5-2-1 on the season, and have won four out of their last five matches entering Friday's showdown against SM Northwest.
Blue Valley Northwest 2, St. James 1
St. James Academy sophomore Caylee Thornhill put on between the pipes, but the Thunder fell to Blue Valley Northwest, 2-1.
The Thunder (2-6-1) will look to get back in the win column at 4 p.m. Friday at Villa Duchesne in St. Louis, Mo.
Olathe East 2, Shawnee Mission North 0
Shawnee Mission North suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Olathe East.
The Indians (2-8) will try to bounce back at 7 p.m. Tuesday against SM West at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.
Summit Christian 8, Maranatha 1
Maranatha Christian Academy senior Kayla Crowder scored her 16th goal of the season, but Summit Christian downed the Eagles, 8-1.
Maranatha (5-4) will play next at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Northland Christian.
