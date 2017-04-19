Softball roundup: SM North sweeps SM East

The bats were hot for the Shawnee Mission North softball team in its sweep of SM East on Tuesday.

The Indians won Game One, 7-3, before routing the Lancers, 16-5, in Game Two.

In Game One, Michelle Zehr went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored to lead the Indians. Leksi Macan paced SM North with two RBIs after going 2-for-4. Hannah Redick, Jessica Romero, Sami Walker and Selene Cisneros each had a hit and an RBI.

Redick went the distance in the circle — limiting the Lancers to three runs on five hits, while striking out six and walking four.

The SM North junior was one of the offensive leaders for the Indians in Game 2, as Redick went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Three other SM North players had multi-hit games — Cisneros (2-for-4 with fours RBIs and three runs scored), Romero (2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored) and Zehr (3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored). Walker also went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Izabel Meza was the winning pitcher for the Indians in Game Two. The Indians broke the game open late after trailing, 4-3, through four innings. North exploded for seven runs in the fifth innings, and six more in the sixth.

The Indians (4-3) will take on Holton at 11 a.m. and Lansing at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Sunflower Softball Tournament at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.

St. James splits double-dip with BV Northwest

St. James Academy won its first game of the season with a 5-4 win over Blue Valley Northwest, but was unable to complete the sweep of the Huskies after falling, 8-1, in Game Two.

Abie Bishop, Page Mindedahl and Katie Coens had three hits apiece to power the Thunder in Game One. Hope Dedrick went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Coens tossed a complete game in the circle — holding BV Northwest to four runs (one earned) on nine hits. The St. James ace struck out six and walked none.

The same trio of Bishop, Mindedahl and Coens paced the Thunder in Game Two with two hits each. Addie Laing drove in the lone run for St. James with an RBI single in the sixth.

The Thunder (1-5) will play next at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Monday against BV North at Blue Valley District Activities Complex – Switzer location.

Smith homers as De Soto drops two against Paola

Offense was not a problem for the De Soto softball team against Paola, but the Wildcats could not keep pace with the Panthers in Tuesday's doubleheader.

The Wildcats lost Game One, 17-5, and Game Two, 20-9.

Mackenzie Smith belted a three-run home run in Game One to highlight the doubleheader for the Wildcats. Smith, Payton Faddis and Rachel Hopkins all had two hits apiece.

In Game Two, Smith and Josie Bedford both went 3-for-4. Smith scored three runs, while Bedford led De Soto with three RBIs. Emma Plake went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored in the nightcap.

The Wildcats (2-8) will be back in action against Piper at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3&2 West.