Baby animals to be featured at Bonner Springs festival

Barnyard Babies Family Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame, 630 N 126th St, Bonner Springs.



Tickets are $5 for ages 3 and older; one child is free with each adult ticket purchase.

The festival is a celebration of youth on the farm, both human and animal. Baby animals from local farms, including local 4-H club member livestock projects, are the stars of the show. Expected animal guests include calves, lambs, kids (goat kind), alpacas, piglets and ponies will be in the barnyard.

Other activities include storytelling, kiddie pedal pull contests, fun farmwork, pony and train rides, tractor climbing and blacksmith observations.

For additional information visit the website at aghalloffame.com.