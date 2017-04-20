Baseball roundup: Mill Valley, De Soto drop close contests

The Mill Valley baseball team was unable to defeat Bishop Miege for the second straight day, as the Jaguars fell to the Stags, 2-1, on Wednesday.

Mill Valley jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Will Morris scored on a Luke Sosaya groundout, but the Jaguars' offense was quiet the rest of the way.

Dawson Cantwell only allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits while going the distance on the mound for the Jaguars. Cantwell struck out seven and walked two.

The Jaguars (9-2) will play host to Rockhurst at 4 p.m. Monday.

Wildcats fall to Pembroke Hill in De Soto Spring Classic quarterfinals

De Soto lost to Pembroke Hill, 2-1, in the opener of the DHS Spring Classic.

Jackson Thaemert went 2-for-4 to lead the Wildcats.

Nathan Almquist only allowed a hit and a walk while striking out four in 3 2/3 innings of relief.

The Wildcats (7-5) will play Gardner-Edgerton at 4 p.m. in the consolation semifinals. If the Wildcats win, they will be right back on the field at 6 p.m. in the fifth-place game. The loser of De Soto/Gardner-Edgerton will play at 4 p.m. Friday in the seventh-place game.