ER of Shawnee to have health and safety fair

Kids are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero at the third annual Superhero Kids Health & Safety Fair this weekend.

The fair will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at ER of Shawnee, 10310 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The first 50 kids will receive a free stuffed animal and visit different stations where volunteers and staff will provide medical procedures for the toys while educating youngsters about health habits.

The Midwest Neonatal Transport Team and an ambulance will provide information about the specialized care a premature baby receives when transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care unit.



The Brain Injury Association of Kansas will give away free bike helmets and do fittings for the first 40 kids.

Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption will offer pet safety tips along with onsite pet adoption.

Earth Day will also be celebrated with demonstrations on how to build a home rain garden and free herb plant giveaways.

Complimentary treats from Panera will be available.